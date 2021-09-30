Arvind Kejriwal Launches ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ for School Students

If ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ is not approved by Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, it may not be introduced in schools.

While the school education in Delhi has been going from bad to worse, the chief minister (CM) of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has launched a redundant ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ for students. Kejriwal claims that the new course for school students will instill a sense of patriotism in them.

In his Hindi tweet released on Tuesday (September 28), Kejriwal said that during the past 74 years of India’s independence, the students may have learned Physics, Chemistry, Math, but they have not been taught patriotism.

Kejriwal added that now through the patriotism syllabus all government school students will be taught how to love their country.

It is largely believed that the announcement of ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ is a weird attempt by Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to woo the voters deceptively.

In fact, Kejriwal and AAP are trying to compete with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi which spreads hypernationalism – a form of fascism practiced by Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy – to gain political advantage. AAP and BJP are poised to compete in a number of Assembly elections which will take place in 2022.

Since Modi as well as Kejriwal have failed miserably to provide proper governance to citizens, they are playing such dirty political tricks to hide their administrative failures.

These days, Kejriwal is feeling more desperate because his status has been virtually reduced to the level of a personal assistant to Delhi’s Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal. Despite Kejriwal’s regular complaints, now LG Baijal is calling the shots in Delhi while Kejriwal has been relegated to a mere figurehead role.

पिछले 74 साल में हमने अपने स्कूलों में फ़िजिक्स, केमेस्ट्री, मैथ तो पढ़ाए लेकिन बच्चों को देशभक्ति नहीं सिखाई, मुझे खुशी है कि आज दिल्ली सरकार ने ये शुरुआत की है। देशभक्ति पाठ्यक्रम के माध्यम से अब दिल्ली के सभी सरकारी स्कूलों में बच्चों को अपने देश से प्यार करना सिखाया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/wcG6RZLxXk — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 28, 2021

A new law – the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act – makes it clear that the term “government” in Delhi means the LG of Delhi and the elected government of Kejriwal cannot take any decision independently. In other words, the Kejriwal government will have to take LG’s consent before taking any executive action.

So if ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ is not approved by LG Baijal, it may not be introduced in schools.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.