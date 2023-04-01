Court Fines Arvind Kejriwal for Demanding Degree of PM Modi

There is a huge controversy in India about the educational qualifications of Modi. Almost all people in India and abroad know that Modi is not an educated man and cannot talk on any intellectual subject.

By Rakesh Raman

The Gujarat High Court has fined Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal who had asked to release the educational degree of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi through a Right to Information (RTI) application.

As expected, the court said that this information is not required to be furnished and surprisingly fined Kejriwal Rs. 25,000 for demanding details of Modi’s qualification.

In a Hindi tweet posted today (March 31), Kejriwal asked if the people of the country do not have the right to know how much their PM is educated. He lamented that those who are asking for Modi’s degree are being fined. The Indian courts cannot dare to take any decision that may displease Modi.

In 2016, the Central Information Commission (CIC), responding to the RTI request, had directed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Gujarat University, and Delhi University to provide information on Modi’s graduation and post-graduation degrees. The Gujarat University challenged the CIC order in the High Court and Kejriwal could not get the information.

For the past few days, Kejriwal has been repeatedly saying that Modi is the most corrupt and uneducated PM that India has seen in 75 years of its independence. In a speech delivered in Delhi Assembly on March 28, Kejriwal presented detailed data on Modi’s corruption and exposed his alleged criminal nexus with oligarch Gautam Adani.

[ VIDEO: मोदी-अडानी गठजोड़: अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा मोदी सबसे भ्रष्ट प्रधानमंत्री हैं ]

Recently, Kejriwal said that today there is a need to save the country from an uneducated PM Modi who is behaving as a dictator. In a video interaction on March 24, Kejriwal said that Modi is trying to establish a one-nation-one-party rule by destroying the opposition political parties and their leaders.

क्या देश को ये जानने का भी अधिकार नहीं है कि उनके PM कितना पढ़े हैं? कोर्ट में इन्होंने डिग्री दिखाए जाने का ज़बरदस्त विरोध किया। क्यों? और उनकी डिग्री देखने की माँग करने वालों पर जुर्माना लगा दिया जायेगा? ये क्या हो रहा है? अनपढ़ या कम पढ़े लिखे PM देश के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक हैं https://t.co/FtSru6rddI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2023

These days, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is running a nationwide campaign under the banner “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” or remove PM Modi to save the country.

The AAP campaign of “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” includes posters in 11 languages which are being distributed in different states of India. In the next phase, the party plans to engage with students in various universities with the message that the country’s PM should be an educated man unlike Modi.

As Kejriwal says, Modi is perhaps the most naïve and illiterate PM that India has ever seen. He cannot utter even a single word about any modern subject. His level of knowledge is not more than that of a bumpkin.

Picture this: Even when Modi reads the speeches written for him by others, it is difficult to make heads or tails of his meaningless utterances as he is almost uneducated and speaks in broken English.

In fact, he cannot speak a line in any language properly and needs constant help from a teleprompter. [ You can click here to watch a related video in which Modi fumbles. ]

The patriotic Indians – excluding a handful of Modi’s deaf and blind followers – feel ashamed of having an uneducated prime minister.

In order to hide his illiteracy, Modi often appears in colorful costumes at some inauguration events or irrelevant office meetings which even a donkey or a monkey can also handle.

Since he is illiterate, he has not held even a single press conference in India during the nine years of his rule in the country and refuses to talk to journalists when he goes abroad. Thus, he has tarnished India’s image in all parts of the world.

Now, in order to progress in the knowledge-driven world, India needs a properly educated prime minister who could speak fluently on different topics of intellectual relevance.

