Delhi LG Asks CBI to Investigate Manish Sisodia’s Links with Liquor Mafia

The Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Saxena has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe Delhi deputy chief minister (CM) Manish Sisodia’s surreptitious links with the liquor mafia that led to massive corruption in the sale of liquor shop licences in the city.

LG Saxena today (July 22) recommended an investigation by CBI into the Delhi Government’s new excise policy. Citing a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary, Saxena said that Sisodia, who is also the in-charge of the Excise Department, was allegedly involved in corruption and worked to benefit members of liquor mafia causing huge loss to the exchequer.

Since Sisodia belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, both Sisodia and Kejriwal claimed that it is a false case to implicate Sisodia. However, they did not give any evidence to prove that the case was fabricated.

In a convoluted senseless video message today, Kejriwal delivered a false rhetoric about his government performance. But he never offered any argument to prove that the allegations of corruption against Sisodia were wrong.

The way corruption in the Kejriwal government is getting exposed, it appears that all the politicians in his AAP are corrupt. Satyendar Jain, a minister in the Kejriwal government, is already in jail for committing serious financial crimes.

In June, LG Saxena had given his approval to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe allegations of irregularities by the Kejriwal government in the construction of temporary hospitals during the fight against Covid-19.

Addressing an important press conference | LIVE https://t.co/JmWx9BHRAE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 22, 2022

In a video interaction on June 21, Sisodia confirmed this fact and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is filing false complaints against AAP. However, Sisodia could not elaborate how it is a false complaint.

While there are multiple complaints of corruption and misappropriation of public funds by Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues, strangely Sisodia claimed that AAP is an honest party.

In fact, Sisodia is also under ACB investigation related to a huge scam of Rs. 2,000 crore for the construction of classrooms in Delhi. According to an India Today report of June 2, the complaint sent to the ACB of Delhi Government has revealed the details of corruption by Sisodia and others.

In the new case, a BJP leader Manoj Tiwari alleges that the Kejriwal government is involved in the corruption case of Rs. 1,256 crore for the construction of temporary hospitals in the national capital.

Tiwari added on June 21 that the court has ordered an investigation into this corruption case while the Kejriwal government is showing the expenditure in 2021 on hospitals which were already built in 2020.

Sisodia said this is an old complaint and former LG Anil Baijal had dismissed it. But he did not give any proof of the case dismissal by Baijal. Sisodia urged LG Saxena not to take action based on the BJP’s complaints but instead asked him to invite complaints of corruption from the general public.

This is an absurd suggestion from Sisodia because the Kejriwal government – which is full of corrupt officials – has been ignoring hundreds of corruption complaints filed by the general public against the government functionaries.

It is believed that Kejriwal uses the corruption money to buy false advertisements and fake media reports to publicize his performance as the CM of Delhi, and now Kejriwal is spreading these lies in other states where elections are going to take place. Kejriwal and AAP have already won the recent Punjab election by telling lies and deceiving the Punjab voters.

However, the dirty tricks of AAP now stand exposed in Punjab. Just after 3 months of forming the government, AAP lost nearly 400,000 votes in one parliamentary constituency. In the Sangrur Lok Sabha (Parliament) byelection, AAP received only 247,332 votes as compared to 643,354 votes in the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG Saxena has declined to give permission to Kejriwal to visit Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit. It is expected that if Kejriwal is allowed to visit Singapore, he will spread the falsehood of his so-called Delhi model in Singapore also.

Today, people of Delhi are suffering with lethal pollution, extreme corruption, lawlessness, economic slowdown, misgovernance, and political deceit. In the absence of governance, the residents in all parts of Delhi are facing umpteen problems including the scarcity of basic amenities such as healthcare, water, electricity, education, and cleanliness.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.