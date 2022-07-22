Kejriwal Refuses to Accept Delhi LG Advice for Singapore Tour

Saxena said since the event does not fall under the jurisdiction of the CM, Kejriwal will not be allowed to travel.

The chief minister (CM) of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has refused to accept the advice of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena who has declined to give permission to Kejriwal to visit Singapore.

Kejriwal claims that he has been invited by the Singapore Government to participate in the “Eighth World Cities Summit and WCS Mayors Forum 2022” taking place from July 31 to August 3. He has also sought permission to extend his stay in Singapore from August 4 to August 7.

But Saxena – who was handpicked by the national ruling party of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi in May to work as the LG of Delhi – said in a letter that Kejriwal is not alone in Delhi Government.

Rather, he said, multiple departments such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are working for the city’s development.

Saxena said since the event does not fall under the jurisdiction of the CM, Kejriwal will not be allowed to travel. But Kejriwal has countered LG’s argument by saying that with this logic even the PM would not be able to go abroad because the subjects that PM discusses in his foreign excursions do not fall under his jurisdiction.

Kejriwal cited the example of PM because PM Modi goes to foreign countries frequently to attend events on those subjects for which he is clueless.

Since Modi is an illiterate politician and a religious demagogue, he cannot talk on any subject which needs intellectual competence. Modi needs a teleprompter to speak even a single knowledge-based sentence in Hindi and he cannot speak proper English even with a teleprompter.

Kejriwal says that he wants to visit Singapore to inform the global community about his Delhi model of governance. But there is no governance in Delhi, as the people of the city-state are suffering with lethal pollution, extreme corruption, lawlessness, economic slowdown, misgovernance, and political deceit.

In the absence of governance, the residents in all parts of Delhi are facing umpteen problems including the scarcity of basic amenities such as healthcare, water, electricity, education, and cleanliness.

As LG Saxena – who is the administrative head of Delhi – is not allowing Kejriwal to visit abroad, Kejriwal is expected to take permission from the Central foreign ministry, which again belongs to the Modi government.

