Delhi Violence: Protesters in Europe Demand Resignation of Amit Shah and Arrest of BJP Leaders

Thousands of protesters participated in demonstrations in nearly 20 European cities to express their anguish over last week’s violence in Delhi that claimed more than 40 lives and injured over 200 people mostly with bullet wounds.

As India’s Home Minister Amit Shah is believed to be behind the massacre, the protesters demanded his resignation. A series of riots and violent incidents took place in the Jaffrabad area of North East Delhi on the night of February 23, 2020.

The rioters burned people’s houses, shops, and public property after a local mobster – Kapil Mishra – who belongs to PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instigated the mob to attack Muslim protesters.

In front of a police officer, Mishra openly threatened that if police did not take any action to disperse Muslims who are protesting against the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the mob will drive away the protesters. The police officer kept standing like a statue when Mishra issued the threat.

The ongoing riots are similar to the Gujarat riots of 2002 that happened when Modi (who is now Prime Minister of India) was the Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat state. Nearly 2,000 Muslims were murdered in the Gujarat massacre – that was believed to be directed by Modi.

While Modi and Shah have completely failed to maintain law and order in Delhi, world’s top encyclopedia Wikipedia has described the Delhi riots as a state-sponsored pogrom designed to murder people belonging to the Muslim religion.

Wikipedia also claims that Hindu nationalist mobs linked with Modi’s and Shah’s party BJP vandalized Muslim properties and mosques, while carrying saffron flags and chanting Jai Shri Ram.

Reports suggest that over 1,500 people held protests during the past couple of days in cities including Brussels, Geneva, Helsinki, Krakow, The Hague, Stockholm, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Munich, Glasgow, and London to demand Amit Shah’s resignation.

They also demand the arrest of BJP politicians – including Amit Shah, Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, and Abhay Verma – who instigated violence that resulted in the murders and vandalism in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that the police failed to protect Muslims who were attacked by mobs in Delhi riots. “I am concerned by reports of police inaction in the face of attacks against Muslims by other groups, as well as previous reports of excessive use of force by police against peaceful protesters,” Ms Bachelet said.

Similarly, according to a statement issued by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the Delhi Police did not intervene in violent attacks against Muslims, and the government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.