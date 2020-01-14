Directionless Protests in India Cannot Remove Modi and Shah

If these despotic rulers – Modi and Shah – are allowed to stay in power for another 5 years, they will completely ruin the country and win again in 2024 by manipulating the electronic voting machines (EVMs) or using some other nefarious tricks.

By Rakesh Raman

Hundreds and thousands of Indians have been protesting aggressively for the past one month against the government owned and operated by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi along with his close associate and Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, both of them are so thick-skinned that they have become immune to abuses hurled on them by the public. In these protests, some people are calling them goons who have usurped power deceptively.

But instead of engaging with the protesters, Modi and Shah are using brute force to terrorize and kill them. In the ongoing protests, nearly 25 people have been killed so far in different states of India and hundreds of others have received serious injuries inflicted by the police which take directions from Modi and Shah.

[ Amit Shah Case: Shatrughan Sinha Demands Inquiry into Judge Loya’s Death ]

“The Modi-Shah government stands totally exposed for its inability to govern and to provide security to the people,” said Congress president Sonia Gandhi today. She was addressing the leaders of about 20 opposition parties that have planned to step up their campaign against Modi.

But all these opposition leaders are so weak and spineless that they cannot do anything against Modi. As they do not have any plan to leverage the people’s anger against Modi and integrate the disintegrated groups of protesters, soon the protests will die down.

Also, the opposition parties led by Congress, which is a dying party, do not have any central message around which they can intensify their struggle. They must realize that the announcement of discriminatory citizenship laws by the Modi government is only a small part of the mammoth chaos.

[ RMN Poll: Are You Satisfied with the Work of Narendra Modi? ]

So, the entire struggle cannot be around the citizenship laws. Rather, the opposition parties and their workers must come on the streets to organize the disparate groups of people and strive to dethrone Modi and Shah now – in the next few days or weeks.

If these despotic rulers are allowed to stay in power for another 5 years, they will completely ruin the country and win again in 2024 by manipulating the electronic voting machines (EVMs) or using some other nefarious tricks.

If Congress and other opposition parties do not have any immediate plan to get rid of Modi and Shah, all their closed-door meetings and ostensible demonstrations are meaningless.

This article will also be published in the Real Voter digital magazine that focuses on politics and governance in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.

Photo courtesy: Congress, CPI(M)