Farm Laws: How Rahul Gandhi Is Groping in the Dark

As the Modi government has refused to accept any of farmers’ demands, the farm protest has already died.

By Rakesh Raman

Rahul Gandhi – a leader of the defunct Congress party – has gone berserk. He is running aimlessly in all directions but not able to challenge the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi which is taking all decisions autocratically.

Today (August 6), the Congress leader – accompanied by a slew of politicians from other political outfits – had a casual visit at farmers’ protest site in Delhi. He said that the Modi government must repeal the contentious farm laws against which the farmers are protesting.

He added that there is no need to discuss these laws in Parliament. But Rahul Gandhi could not give even a single reason why he is demanding the cancelation of laws which were introduced in 2020.

And even if these laws are to be canceled, these will be canceled in the Parliament only. How can Rahul Gandhi circumvent the parliamentary processes? He can’t. But he hoodwinked the gullible farm leaders by carelessly issuing his statement on the cancellation of laws which have not yet been enforced.

A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi also drove a tractor on Delhi roads to support the farmers. Since most of the protesting farmers belong to Punjab, Rahul Gandhi is trying to attract them as voters for the Punjab election which is scheduled to take place in 2022.

The farm protest that began in November 2020 on the outskirts of Delhi has now entered Delhi, as a handful of farmers are holding a ‘Kisan Sansad‘ (farmers’ parliament) at the traditional protest site Jantar Mantar.

As the Modi government has refused to accept any of farmers’ demands, the farm protest has already died. But a few farmers are sitting idly at protest sites while most of the protesters have gone back to their homes.

Rahul Gandhi knows that he won’t be able to get the farm laws repealed. But he is still showing his ostensible support to farmers so that they could elect his party in the Punjab Assembly election.

If Rahul Gandhi really wants to challenge the Modi government, he will have to first resuscitate the Congress party which is full of parasites under the garb of politicians.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.