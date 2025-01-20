Watch Video: दिल्ली हाउसिंग सोसाइटियों में एफएआर FAR निर्माण एक आपराधिक गतिविधि है

निवासियों से अनुरोध है कि वे दिल्ली हाउसिंग सोसायटियों में एफएआर निर्माण रोकने के अभियान में शामिल हों।

By Rakesh Raman

इन दिनों भारत की राजधानी नई दिल्ली में खतरनाक फ्लोर एरिया रेशियो (FAR) निर्माण हो रहा है। सरकार की FAR योजना दिल्ली की सहकारी समूह आवास समितियों (CGHS) को बसी हुई आवास समितियों में बड़े पैमाने पर निर्माण करने की अनुमति देती है।

चूंकि FAR निर्माण वर्षों से चल रहा है, इसलिए आवासीय परिसरों में घातक धूल प्रदूषण, ध्वनि प्रदूषण और वायु प्रदूषण फैलता है। इसलिए इन घरों में रहने वाले सैकड़ों या हजारों बच्चे, पुरुष, महिलाएं – जिनमें वरिष्ठ नागरिक भी शामिल हैं – पिछले कुछ वर्षों से पीड़ित हैं।

शहर भर में निर्माण और भ्रष्टाचार का रैकेट स्थानीय अपराधियों द्वारा चलाया जा रहा है, जो आवास समितियों के प्रबंधन समिति (MC) के सदस्यों के रूप में काम करते हैं। MC सदस्य कुटिल राजनेताओं, भ्रष्ट नौकरशाहों, मिलीभगत वाले पुलिस अधिकारियों, न्यायपालिका के बेईमान सदस्यों और बिल्डरों के माफिया के साथ मिलकर FAR निर्माण करते हैं।

MC सदस्यों द्वारा FAR अपराध उन घरों को चौड़ा करने की आड़ में किया जा रहा है, जहाँ पुरुष, महिलाएँ (वरिष्ठ नागरिक सहित) और बच्चे रह रहे हैं। मौजूदा घरों का विस्तार निवासियों से भारी मात्रा में धन उगाही करने के लिए किया जा रहा है।

यद्यपि इस घोटाले में कई विभाग और अधिकारी शामिल हैं, लेकिन आपराधिक एमसी सदस्य मुख्य रूप से दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (डीडीए), दिल्ली सरकार के रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी समितियां (आरसीएस) कार्यालय, दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा (डीएफएस), केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी), दिल्ली प्रदूषण नियंत्रण समिति (डीपीसीसी) और दिल्ली पुलिस के भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों के साथ मिलीभगत रखते हैं।

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He runs a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.