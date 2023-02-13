DDA Allows FAR Construction Crime in Delhi Housing Societies

The approval for harmful FAR construction is mainly given by the corrupt officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

By Rakesh Raman

This story aims to inform about a massive environmental crime that has been happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) for the past about six years.

The crime – termed as the Widehouse Corruption Scandal – involves lethal construction which is being carried out under a harmful Floor Area Ratio (FAR) scheme of the government.

The approval for harmful FAR construction is mainly given by the corrupt officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Since the FAR construction which runs for years spreads lethal dust pollution, noise pollution, and air pollution in housing complexes, hundreds or thousands of children, men, women – including senior citizens – who live in these houses have been suffering for the past many years.

The FAR crime is being committed by local criminals who operate as management committee (MC) members of cooperative group housing societies in connivance with the corrupt officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and Delhi Police.

In response to the campaigns that I run to stop FAR construction and complaints filed by me, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, has asked the Cabinet Secretariat to start

of 10 IAS officers who are involved in the FAR construction crime.

In the video given below, you will see the harm that FAR construction is causing in housing societies where people live.

[ You can click here to watch the following video on RMN YouTube Channel and subscribe to the Channel to watch more informative videos. ]

I am also a victim of this heinous crime as the criminal FAR construction activity has been happening for the past nearly five years at DPS CGHS, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi – where I live. It is happening even today – in February 2023 – and is likely to continue for many more years.

Although the FAR crime is taking place in many other housing societies of Delhi, I am explaining the enormity of this crime with the construction work happening at my housing society DPS CGHS.

While it is the responsibility of the government to protect people from FAR construction-related pollution and accidents, I urge the authorities to get this crime immediately stopped in occupied housing societies.

The criminals – including MC members and government officials – who are committing the FAR crime should also be convicted and jailed at the earliest.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.