Is Gang Leader Sampathkumar of Air India Planning to Abscond?

As Sampathkumar is expected to run away like a fugitive, the government must get a “Red Notice” issued against Sampathkumar.

March 18, 2020

By Rakesh Raman

Despite chasing him with a number of inquiries, the law-enforcement agencies of India could not catch M.N. Sampathkumar who had formed his gang in India’s capital New Delhi about 3 years ago.

These days, it appears that Sampathkumar – who claims to be a former employee of Air India – has gone into hiding to run the criminal operations secretly, although the other members of his gang are quite active in the organized crime world.

There is also a strong possibility that Sampathkumar – who was operating from the DPS housing society of Dwarka in Delhi – may abscond to evade prosecution and arrest as new cases of his crimes are coming to light.

Sampathkumar’s gang – which is widely known as S-Gang – operates on the lines of infamous D-Company with the help of nearly 40 gang members including the members of builders’ mafia. According to official documents, the top gang members of S-Gang include Sampathkumar, Shukla, Vaish, Bala, Swami, Taneja, Tyagi, Naseem, and Dua.

In order to commit their crimes, the gang members collude with corrupt politicians and a number of government officials who are bribed by the gang.

The gang’s criminal activities include corruption, fraud, cheating, extortion, bribery, intimidation, sale of illegal car parking, property grabbing, underhand dealings with vendors, and other crimes.

As a journalist and social activist, I have been complaining with circumstantial as well as documentary evidence about Sampathkumar’s increasing crimes in Delhi. In response to my complaints, the law-enforcement agencies have started a slew of investigations against Sampathkumar and his gang.

The Director of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has sent Sampathkumar’s case file to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Air India. As the case is still underway, the investigation is expected to assess if Sampathkumar has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Similarly, his other gang members are also under investigation agencies’ scanner.

Earlier, I had sent a letter to Mr. Hardeep S Puri, Minister for Civil Aviation (who manages Air India affairs), informing him about Sampathkumar’s criminal activities.

Since the arrest of Sampathkumar and his gang members is getting delayed, a few days ago, the government has sent my complaint against Sampathkumar and his gang to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The modus operandi of S-Gang has been to intimidate people to extort their money and then bribe the government officials and investigating agencies to circumvent the law and evade arrest.

Many people threatened by the S-Gang have succumbed and become partners in S-Gang’s crimes. Now, the names of people who are joining hands with Sampathkumar’s gang are also going to appear in the records of law-enforcement agencies.

In the property crimes, Sampathkumar has been colluding with a number of corrupt officials at Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Police, and members of builders’ mafia.

Of late, Sampathkumar’s S-Gang has evolved to act like Russian mafia that operated as Bratva (“brotherhood”), as Sampathkumar’s crime model is being adopted by a number of other criminals in Delhi.

If Sampathkumar manages to abscond, the prosecution must extend to his legal heirs with the order to attach his movable and immovable assets before taking him into custody.

As Sampathkumar is expected to run away like a fugitive, the government must get a “Red Notice” issued against Sampathkumar (resident of Flat No. 151, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078, India) and his gang members.

What is Red Notice? As criminals can flee to another country / place with the aim to evade prosecution, a Red Notice alerts police worldwide about internationally wanted fugitives.

I am also in the process of contacting the Indian and international crime-prevention agencies to inform them about the criminal activities of Sampathkumar and his gang.

Note: In order to intimidate and silence me, Sampathkumar and his gang members have been issuing a number of threats to me. Their threats to me include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status.They are also colluding with the corrupt government officials by apparently bribing them to get me harmed.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.