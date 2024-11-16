With the help of student volunteers, RMN Foundation founder Rakesh Raman explaining the benefits of modern alternative education to people in a street of Delhi. (Representational Image)
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

RMN News , , ,

Rakesh Raman explaining the benefits of modern alternative education to people in a street of Delhi. Click the photo to know the details of the education awareness campaigns that he is running.
Rakesh Raman explaining the benefits of modern alternative education to people in a street of Delhi. Click the photo to know the details of the education awareness campaigns that he is running.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.

In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click the following Pay or Donate button and choose the amount that you want to donate. Or you can scan the QR Code given below to donate the amount.

Thank You.

Scan the QR Code to Donate
Scan the QR Code to Donate

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Narendra Modi. Photo courtesy: BJP

Why Narendra Modi Must Not Be Sent Abroad

RMN News Comments Off on Why Narendra Modi Must Not Be Sent Abroad
Rakesh Raman

How to become a Facebook Star: 10 Tips

RMN News 1

Why Don’t You Tell Us Your Story?

RMN News Comments Off on Why Don’t You Tell Us Your Story?