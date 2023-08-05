Supreme Court Rightly Denies Bail to Liquor Scandal Accused Manish Sisodia

Multiple complaints have been filed against Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues in different corruption cases.

By Rakesh Raman

The Supreme Court of India has deferred the hearing on the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia who is accused of running a massive liquor mafia network in Delhi.

Sisodia had applied for bail with the excuse that he wants to visit his ailing wife. However, while postponing the hearing to September, the top court observed today (August 4) that the medical condition of his wife is stable.

In July, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Sisodia’s bail application stating that some bribe money received from a South lobby in the liquor scam case was transferred through hawala channels by AAP to Goa for election campaigns.

In this case, Delhi chief minister (CM) and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is also allegedly involved. While Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April, it is believed that Kejriwal will soon be arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case or in multiple other corruption cases in which investigations against him are underway.

A senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken has said that Kejriwal will soon be jailed for his involvement in massive corruption. In a tweet posted on June 25, Maken said that like a couple of Kejriwal’s colleagues who are already in jail for their acts of corruption, Kejriwal will also be going to jail.

Multiple complaints have been filed against Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues in different corruption cases. These cases include Delhi liquor scandal, school construction scam, money laundering cases, housing society scam, and misappropriation of huge public money by Kejriwal on his house renovation.

Along with Kejriwal, the other AAP politicians whose names appear in the investigating reports of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha.

It is expected that an AAP woman politician who loudly spreads lies in the so-called press conferences attended by naive journalists will soon be called for interrogation by the law-enforcement agencies.

Similarly, AAP politicians in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann may be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also. The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the Punjab Governor to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the AAP government in the state.

Meanwhile, the Central government of prime minister Narendra Modi has introduced an ordinance to check increasing corruption in the Kejriwal government. Kejriwal is trying to get the support of opposition parties to get this ordinance defeated in the Rajya Sabha.

As the political turmoil is increasing exponentially in Delhi which has become the corruption capital of India, it is expected that the Kejriwal government will soon be dismissed so that people could live in a corruption-free environment.

Under Article 356 of the Constitution of India, if a state government is not functioning according to Constitutional provisions, the Central government can dismiss the state government and take control of the governance. In such a case, the governor appointed by the Central government becomes the exclusive administrative head of the state.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken the right decision to deny bail to Sisodia who is a member of AAP which is facing serious corruption allegations.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.