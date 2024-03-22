Residents Report Crime and Corruption at Anjuman CGHS Dwarka in Delhi

OPENING STATEMENT The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi have become dangerous centres of crime and corruption. The crimes in these housing societies are being committed by the management committee (MC) members or administrators in connivance with the corrupt officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a few other departments. In order to stop crimes in the housing societies, the local residents should not feel scared and formally complain against the criminal MC members, administrators, and government functionaries. We need to work together to weed out rampant crime and corruption from Delhi’s housing societies. ~ Rakesh Raman

Case of Anjuman CGHS (Trimurti Apartments) Plot No. 20, Sector 12, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078

By Rakesh Raman

Case Update: March 22, 2024

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I sent the following notice to the management committee (MC) of Anjuman CGHS (also known as Trimurti Apartments). Since I did not get a response, I am publishing this case report publicly and again advise the MC to follow the law and stop the alleged irregularities at the Society. The authorities can investigate this case to catch the culprits.

I will soon file a formal complaint at various administrative and judicial forums against the Anjuman CGHS MC so that an appropriate legal action could be taken against the accused and the residents of Anjuman CGHS could live in a peaceful and corruption-free environment.

Note: As the case progresses, this webpage will keep getting updated. So, visit this webpage again.

To March 18, 2024

The President / Secretary

Anjuman CGHS (Trimurti Apartments)

Plot No. 20, Sector 12, Dwarka

New Delhi 110 078

Copy: Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government and Delhi Police

Subject: Show Cause Notice for Allegations of Irregularities in Holding Society Election, Running the Society Affairs Opaquely without Society Website, and Planning for the Lethal Floor Area Ratio (FAR) Construction Work at the Anjuman CGHS.

Dear President / Secretary (Anjuman CGHS),

I am a government’s national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. I also run various environment-protection and anti-corruption campaigns at the local and international levels. Moreover, I have been running an anti-corruption social service “Clean House” for the past 6 years to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

As I allow the harassed residents to register their complaints to the “Clean House” service through an online form, a number of residents from your housing society led by Ms. Ranjna Anand (Trimurti Apartments) have approached me for help as they have alleged a range of financial and other irregularities at Anjuman CGHS. If their allegations are right, then as President / Secretary you are responsible for the wrongdoings for which through this notice I am giving you an opportunity to respond. The allegations and case details are described as under:

1. The complainants from Anjuman CGHS allege a number of irregularities in the Society election held on 19.11.2023 under the supervision of Returning Officer Mr. R.K. Gupta who – according to them – colluded with you / the President and others to allow the ineligible candidates to participate in the election. The complainants demand annulment of the said election.

2. It is alleged that you (Mr. Pawan Arora) as President are running the Society affairs as a family fiefdom with your relatives benefiting financially from Society projects. And to hide the financial irregularities, you are not carrying out statutory audits in the Society as prescribed by law.

3. It is alleged that you – along with your internal and external accomplices – are running the Society affairs at the Anjuman CGHS in a totally opaque manner to hoodwink the members and embezzle the Society funds. In this regard, it is alleged that you have not even made an exclusive Society website – which is a glaring violation of the government directive. You did not even respond to members who asked you to make the website.

4. You must be knowing that the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government has issued specific directions and it is mandatory to make a Society website to keep all the members informed of your activities in a transparent manner. But you have deliberately defied the government order so that you could carry out your shady activities secretly. [ You can click here to read more about the RCS directive on making the website. ]

5. Since you have not made an exclusive website to give up-to-date information to the Society members who hold financial stake in the Society, it amounts to a deliberate defiance of the government order which intends to ensure transparency and stop corruption in the Society.

6. The members from Anjuman CGHS also complain that you are clandestinely planning to carry out a lethal construction project under the fraudulent floor area ratio (FAR) scheme in the Society building. You must be aware that FAR construction which runs for years in the occupied housing complexes is an environmentally hazardous work that would harm children, men, women (including senior citizens) who live in the building. If you go ahead with the FAR work, you would be deliberately making an attempt to harm innocent people and depriving them of their fundamental right to live in a clean and peaceful environment. The complainants expect you to stop FAR planning and upload all the communications including members’ complaints related to FAR on your Society website in a transparent manner. [ You can click here to know more about dangers of FAR construction in housing societies. ]

7. With these details, I am giving you an opportunity to respond to the allegations made by Ms. Ranjna Anand and others against you. In your response to this show cause notice, you can add any other information from your side to put forward your point of view and explain why your case should not be reported to the law-enforcement authorities including the police so that an appropriate action could be taken in this case.

Please send me your response (preferably by email) on or before March 21, 2024. If I do not receive your response by March 21, 2024, it will be assumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and I will proceed to take this case forward and approach the police and other law-enforcement authorities with the information that I have.

You are also urged to inform all the members of the Anjuman CGHS about this show cause notice while this case report will be made public on the “Clean House” service after March 21, 2024.

Note: This case is part of our “Clean House” anti-corruption social service, which helps the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email