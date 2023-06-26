Kejriwal Trying to Evade Imprisonment on Corruption Charges: Congress Leader

Although Kejriwal claims that many opposition parties support him on the issue of ordinance, he cannot be trusted. No honest politician will support Kejriwal and his corruption.

By Rakesh Raman

A senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken has said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal will soon be jailed for his involvement in massive corruption.

In a tweet posted today (June 25), Maken said that like a couple of Kejriwal’s colleagues who are already in jail for their acts of corruption, Kejriwal will also be going to jail.

Maken was responding to Kejriwal’s attempts to seek Congress help to oppose a recent ordinance that has deprived the Kejriwal government of its administrative powers in Delhi.

In a recent meeting of opposition parties, Kejriwal said the priority of the meeting should be to discuss the ordinance that has been introduced by the government of prime minister Narendra Modi to check increasing corruption in the Kejriwal government.

While a couple of top AAP politicians – including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – are in jail under corruption and money laundering charges, Kejriwal’s AAP is perhaps the only party in India in which almost all the politicians are dishonest. It is expected that soon other AAP politicians – including Kejriwal – will be jailed.

That is why Kejriwal is arm-twisting the other opposition leaders to vote against the Modi government’s ordinance in the Rajya Sabha so that he could enjoy unlimited administrative powers in Delhi to dishonestly close the corruption cases against AAP politicians.

[ Video: क्या पटना में विपक्षी एकता की बैठक मोदी को हरा सकती है? ]

However, Congress is reluctant to support Kejriwal’s corruption. “You (Kejriwal) stand knee-deep in corruption, living a lavish lifestyle like a king in your ‘Sheesh Mahal’ (Kejriwal’s luxurious house),” said Maken in his long tweet.

It is alleged that Kejriwal has spent over Rs. 45 crore (according to some estimates the amount is over Rs. 100 crore) of public money on his house renovation without following a proper tendering process which has led to enormous irregularities and corruption.

Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered an investigation into the misappropriation of public funds by Kejriwal on the renovation of his house.

However, instead of telling the truth about his house renovation, Kejriwal is maintaining a stony silence. It is also alleged that the officer who was probing this case has been divested of his duties by the Kejriwal government.

Sh. .@ArvindKejriwal seeks @INCIndia‘s help for the ordinance, yet unabashedly ridicules our esteemed leaders, including Sh. @ashokgehlot51 and Sh. @SachinPilot in Rajasthan. His ministers place prerequisites on our alliance, while their chief spokesperson publicly disparages… pic.twitter.com/kIgGu9NBM8 — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) June 25, 2023

The officer has also complained that his room was ransacked and the documents pertaining to Kejriwal’s house renovation are missing.

If the opposition parties defeat the Modi government’s ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, Kejriwal will get more administrative powers and misuse his authority to intimidate the bureaucrats so that corruption cases against him get dropped.

While Congress is the biggest opposition party, Kejriwal cannot get the ordinance defeated without Congress support. But Congress has taken the right decision to oppose Kejriwal instead of opposing the ordinance.

Therefore, as Maken has asserted, Kejriwal may soon find himself behind bars like his AAP colleagues.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.