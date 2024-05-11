Amit Shah Will Be Next PM of India: Arvind Kejriwal

As Kejriwal expects, Modi and his BJP will easily win the Lok Sabha election which is being held on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

By RMN News Service

Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Arvind Kejriwal – who has been released on bail from jail – said emphatically that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will be the next prime minister (PM) of India.

Kejriwal – who was incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar jail for his alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam – got an interim bail on May 10 from the Supreme Court until June 1 to campaign for AAP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

However, instead of canvassing for AAP candidates, Kejriwal admitted that BJP of PM Narendra Modi will win the election and Modi will make Amit Shah the PM because Modi is now quite old.

Kejriwal was speaking at a meeting today (May 11) to celebrate his release. In his slew of lies, Kejriwal said that he has received crores (millions) of congratulatory messages from all over the world over his release from jail. But he did not reveal even a single name of the messengers.

Kejriwal said that he will keep roaming in all parts of the country to expose Modi’s dictatorship, but he looked quite doubtful about the election victory of the Congress-led INDIA alliance to which AAP belongs.

Prisoners like Kejriwal, who face serious criminal charges and are released temporarily from jails, have to wear an electronic tag, which is an electronic surveillance device fitted above the ankle of the prisoner to track their movement. But perhaps Kejriwal is moving freely without wearing the electronic tag.

But it is not yet certain if Modi will again become the PM or he will pass on the baton to Amit Shah.