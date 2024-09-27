ਕੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ?

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਗਲਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੌਣ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ?

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ (ਸੀਐਮ) ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਮੁਹਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਲ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਮੰਨਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ‘ਆਪ’ ਆਗੂ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਥਾਂ ਲੈ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰਾਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਉਥਲ-ਪੁਥਲ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਚਰਚਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

[ ਵੀਡੀਓ: ਕੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ? ]

Punjab chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to a Mohali hospital for treatment. Now it is believed that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal may replace Bhagwant Mann for various reasons.

This video explains those reasons and the possibility of removing Bhagwant Mann from the CM position. The video also discusses the current political turmoil in the state of Punjab.

Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP