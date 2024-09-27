ਕੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ? ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਗਲਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੌਣ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ?
Asia Pacific Latest Punjab World 

ਕੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ?

RMN News , , , ,

ਕੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ? ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਗਲਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੌਣ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ?
ਕੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ? ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਗਲਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੌਣ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ?

ਕੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ?

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਗਲਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੌਣ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ?

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ (ਸੀਐਮ) ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਮੁਹਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਲ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਮੰਨਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ‘ਆਪ’ ਆਗੂ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਕਰਕੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਥਾਂ ਲੈ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। 

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ। ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰਾਜ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਉਥਲ-ਪੁਥਲ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਚਰਚਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

[ ਵੀਡੀਓ: ਕੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਹਟਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਨ? ]

Punjab chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to a Mohali hospital for treatment. Now it is believed that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal may replace Bhagwant Mann for various reasons. 

This video explains those reasons and the possibility of removing Bhagwant Mann from the CM position. The video also discusses the current political turmoil in the state of Punjab. 

ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਨਵਾਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ: https://youtu.be/-kmV_1JXFGM

ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpJY-YZG6w8

ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_-xxxeCMek

ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6QAxmga2eU

ਪੰਥਕ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ: https://youtu.be/GTW06Nxocho

ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਦਾਖਲ: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/punjab-cm-bhagwant-mann-hospitalized-condition-serious-claimed/

ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਲਈ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/un-human-rights-petition-to-get-amritpal-singh-umar-khalid-and-engineer-rashid-released-from-jail/

ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ ਮਾਮਲਾ: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/after-kejriwal-bhagwant-mann-will-be-arrested-in-liquor-scam-case-congress-leader/

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/let-us-save-the-school-education-of-delhi/

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/lethal-pollution-killing-people-in-delhi/

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/report-corruption-in-delhi-housing-societies-to-clean-house/

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁਹੱਲਾ ਕਲੀਨਿਕ: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/?s=%22Mohalla+Clinics%22

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਨਿਆਂਪਾਲਿਕਾ: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/india-judicial-research-report-2024-released/

#punjab #chiefminister #sikhs #breakingnews #BhagwantMann #ArvindKejriwal #AamAadmiParty #supremecourt #ਅਰਵਿੰਦਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ #ਪੰਜਾਬ #ਭਗਵੰਤਮਾਨ

Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on May 27, 2022. Photo: LG Office (file photo)

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by Enforcement Directorate in Liquor Scam Case

RMN News Comments Off on Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by Enforcement Directorate in Liquor Scam Case
ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਬਰਬਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ. Photo: RMN News Service

CBI Launches Probe into Kejriwal’s House Renovation Scandal

RMN News Comments Off on CBI Launches Probe into Kejriwal’s House Renovation Scandal
Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers in a meeting. Photo: Gurnam Singh Charuni / Twitter

New Party Projects Farm Leader Charuni to Lead Punjab as Chief Minister

RMN News Comments Off on New Party Projects Farm Leader Charuni to Lead Punjab as Chief Minister