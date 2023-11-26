Dates Announced for World Conference to Tackle Corruption

The tenth session of the Conference of the States Parties (CoSP10) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) is being held at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta, United States from 11 to 15 December 2023.

The Conference is said to be the largest global anti-corruption gathering. Every two years, the Parties to the Convention meet to review its implementation and discuss how to improve international cooperation and to better prevent and tackle corruption.

The UN Convention against Corruption is the only legally binding universal instrument to combat corruption and has near universal acceptance, with 190 States Parties.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), UNCAC seeks to prevent and criminalize corruption while promoting international cooperation, the recovery and return of stolen assets, technical assistance, and information exchange.

Tools like the Implementation Review Mechanism, under which each State party to UNCAC is reviewed by two peers, have helped governments identify more than 9,000 gaps in the implementation of the Convention and over 4,000 technical assistance needs.

UNODC’s Regional Anti-Corruption Platforms and Anti-Corruption Hubs have helped States parties to implement UNCAC more rapidly through the sharing of good practices and challenges. The Global Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network), meanwhile, connects 172 authorities from 98 countries.

The Convention, negotiated in Vienna and adopted by the General Assembly in 2003, is marking its 20th anniversary this year.