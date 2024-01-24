Rahul Gandhi and Congress Workers Face Police Brutality in Assam
Rahul Gandhi and Congress Workers Face Police Brutality in Assam
India has recently acquired the status of a hostile theological state with the temple inauguration on January 22 of a mythical Hindu character Ram.
By RMN News Service
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who is leading a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (or Unite India Justice March) – and other party workers clashed with the Assam Police which did not allow them to enter Guwahati.
According to reports, thousands of Congress supporters broke the barricades and fought with the police today (January 23) to enter the city where the Congress leader was supposed to address a public rally.
[ Also Read: Digital Microsite Explains the EVM Concerns in Indian Elections ]
The police, it is alleged, unleashed brutality on protesters at the behest of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi.
आज असम में ‘भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा’ को पुलिस ने बैरिकेड लगाकर रोक दिया।
न्याय यात्रा से बौखलाए तानाशाह और उसके डरे-सहमे प्यादे के इशारों पर जारी इस अन्याय का कांग्रेस के साथियों ने जमकर विरोध किया।
इस बीच असम पुलिस और BJP के गुंडों ने असम कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष @BhupenKBorah जी के… pic.twitter.com/vDr8XgPS6n
— Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2024
In a tweet posted today (January 23), Sarma said that he has asked the police to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for his unruly behaviour.
“I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now,” Sarma said in his tweet.
These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture.
I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your… https://t.co/G84Qhjpd8h
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024
In response, Rahul Gandhi said he is not scared of despotic forces and will continue to speak against injustice in the country, which has recently acquired the status of a hostile theological state with the temple inauguration on January 22 of a mythical Hindu character Ram. Now, most Indians are supposed to follow state religion blindly.
When Rahul Gandhi was stopped by the police, thousands of people came to attend his rally on the road. He addressed them from the rooftop of a bus. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 14 states of India during January 14 and March 20, 2024.
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.