Rahul Gandhi and Congress Workers Face Police Brutality in Assam

By RMN News Service

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who is leading a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (or Unite India Justice March) – and other party workers clashed with the Assam Police which did not allow them to enter Guwahati.

According to reports, thousands of Congress supporters broke the barricades and fought with the police today (January 23) to enter the city where the Congress leader was supposed to address a public rally.

The police, it is alleged, unleashed brutality on protesters at the behest of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi.

आज असम में ‘भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा’ को पुलिस ने बैरिकेड लगाकर रोक दिया। न्याय यात्रा से बौखलाए तानाशाह और उसके डरे-सहमे प्यादे के इशारों पर जारी इस अन्याय का कांग्रेस के साथियों ने जमकर विरोध किया। इस बीच असम पुलिस और BJP के गुंडों ने असम कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष @BhupenKBorah जी के… pic.twitter.com/vDr8XgPS6n — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2024

In a tweet posted today (January 23), Sarma said that he has asked the police to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for his unruly behaviour.

“I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now,” Sarma said in his tweet.

These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture.

I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your… https://t.co/G84Qhjpd8h — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

In response, Rahul Gandhi said he is not scared of despotic forces and will continue to speak against injustice in the country, which has recently acquired the status of a hostile theological state with the temple inauguration on January 22 of a mythical Hindu character Ram. Now, most Indians are supposed to follow state religion blindly.

When Rahul Gandhi was stopped by the police, thousands of people came to attend his rally on the road. He addressed them from the rooftop of a bus. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 14 states of India during January 14 and March 20, 2024.