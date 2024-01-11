UN Human Rights Council Elects Omar Zniber as President

Omar Zniber has been serving as the Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations Office at Geneva since 2018.

The Human Rights Council on January 10 elected Ambassador Omar Zniber, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations Office at Geneva, to serve as its President for 2024.

Ambassador Zniber was elected in a secret ballot process in which all 47 members of the Geneva-based human rights body cast their vote to appoint its president for 2024 – the Council’s 18th annual cycle.

“It is an honour for both the Kingdom of Morocco and for me personally to have been elected as head of this august Council for its 18th cycle – a position belonging to Africa,” Ambassador Zniber told the Council after being elected.

Ambassador Zniber, whose presidency takes immediate effect, joins Ambassador Febrian Ruddyard of Indonesia; Ambassador Darius Staniulis of Lithuania; Ambassador Marcelo Eliseo Scappini Ricciard of Paraguay and Ambassador Heidi Schroderus-Fox of Finland, who were elected on 8 December 2023 as Council vice-presidents, to serve on the Council Bureau for the current year.

The other candidate for the position of President of the Human Rights Council, coming from the Africa Group of States, was Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi, Permanent Representative of South Africa.

Per the rule of procedure, the candidate who received the largest number of votes and a majority of the members present and voting was declared elected as President of the Human Rights Council.

Omar Zniber has been serving as the Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations Office at Geneva since 2018.