Delhi Police Urged to File FIR Against DDA Director

November 14, 2021

By Rakesh Raman

As a journalist and social activist, I have been reporting about a citywide crime and corruption racket being run by local criminals, corrupt bureaucrats, lawless politicians, members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia in Delhi.

In a partial list, I have named in my complaint nearly 20 corrupt officials from different government departments such as Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, police, members of judiciary, and also members of builders’ mafia.

While the government investigation has begun in some cases, the pace of investigation is terribly slow and there are attempts by the investigating agencies to protect the corrupt bureaucrats who are committing corruption crimes with impunity.

In the latest case, I have complained against Ajay Saroj, Director Building, DDA, and his accomplices. In response to the complaints filed by me, the government agencies are questioning Ajay Saroj. But he is misleading the authorities by giving wrong information and repeating his deceptive response.

While I am in the process of approaching the higher authorities to get Ajay Saroj and his accomplices arrested and jailed, you can read my letter dated November 6, 2021 sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner.

To November 6, 2021

Mr. Rakesh Asthana, IPS

Commissioner of Police

Delhi

Copy for urgent action to:

Mr. Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor Delhi and Chairman Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Chairman, Lokpal of India, New Delhi

Mr. Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India

CRIME AND CORRUPTION COMPLAINT AGAINST

Mr. Ajay Saroj, Director (Building), Delhi Development Authority (DDA); Mr. Yogesh Tyagi, Dy. Director, DDA; Mr. Manish Khurana, AD&SJ-cum-P.O., Appellate Tribunal – MCD, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi. [ And others who are operating in a citywide crime syndicate in Delhi. Names of other accused are given in my 64-page complaint dated October 14, 2021 which has already been sent to you. ]

Application: Request to file a formal first information report (FIR) under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [ UAPA ] and other provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Ajay Saroj, Yogesh Tyagi, Manish Khurana, and other accused government officials.

Dear Commissioner of Police,

This has reference to the 64-page complaint dated October 14, 2021 that I have filed to get the harmful construction stopped in Delhi’s group housing societies because this avoidable construction is spreading lethal dust pollution, noise pollution, and air pollution in occupied housing societies where millions of people live.

Now, local criminals supported by corrupt bureaucrats and builders’ mafia are forcing residents to accept expensive construction which is spreading pollution across the city of Delhi, which is already the most polluted national capital in the world.

Although there are nearly 20 officials named in my complaint who are operating this citywide construction-cum-corruption racket, the corrupt officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are the main culprits in this criminal activity.

As the authorities are questioning the accused officials, the main accused Ajay Saroj, Director Building, DDA is trying to mislead the authorities by giving wrong information in response to the complaints filed by me.

In his response dated 02.11.2021 to the complaint filed by me, Ajay Saroj has also admitted that he has colluded with an official of Appellate Tribunal – MCD (ATMCD), Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi to commit this environmental crime which also violates people’s fundamental right to live in a clean, pollution-free environment.

Ajay Saroj’s immediate accomplices are Manish Khurana, AD&SJ-cum-P.O., Appellate Tribunal – MCD, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi and Yogesh Tyagi, Dy. Director, DDA. They are the prime / latest accused who have joined the citywide crime syndicate in Delhi. Names of other accused are given in my complaint.

Ajay Saroj and other DDA officials are colluding with other corrupt bureaucrats mainly at the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, dishonest members of judiciary, police, and builders’ mafia to operate this citywide construction-cum-corruption racket in which corruption worth hundreds of crores of rupees is happening. The details of this crime and corruption network are given in my 64-page complaint dated October 14, 2021.

Ajay Saroj is also multiplying his criminality by giving misleading information to the investigating agencies. In his said letter of 02.11.2021, Ajay Saroj has criminally tried to reduce his involvement in the citywide crime racket to just a single case of DPS CGHS, Sector-4, Dwarka, Delhi where I live.

This case is just one example of the massive crime in which Manish Khurana, AD&SJ-cum-P.O., ATMCD; Yogesh Tyagi, Dy. Director, DDA, Ajay Saroj, and others are partners. In my complaint of October 14, 2021, I have given details and evidence of their crime and corruption.

But Ajay Saroj has cleverly ignored all those facts that I have stated and given a curt 2-sentence response to close the case. He has also brazenly written that the grievance is addressed. With this criminal act of evidence suppression, Ajay Saroj has tried to hush up the case that I have filed against him and his accomplices.

Ajay Saroj has failed to understand that this is not a grievance as he has stated. Rather, it is the revelation of his crimes that he is committing along with his accomplices including members of builders’ mafia that I have described in my complaint.

Since Ajay Saroj is misusing his official position to mislead the authorities which are questioning him for his criminal actions, he – along with his accomplices – should be taken into police custody and interrogated to know about their links with builders’ mafia and other criminals who are part of their criminal network in the city.

Instead of taking a brief, misleading response from him, the investigating agency such as the police should take a clear and unambiguous parawise response from him and his partners in crime to the 64-page complaint that I have filed. Then I should be allowed to file the rejoinder as part of the prosecution of Ajay Saroj and his accomplices, such as Manish Khurana, Yogesh Tyagi, and others.

More importantly, Ajay Saroj and his accomplices must be suspended or terminated from their services because they will misuse their authority as government officials to interfere with the investigation and threaten key witnesses.

The authorities should not close the case without holding proper hearings against the accused after suspending their services. As the complainant, I should be allowed to participate in the hearings.

You are advised to read my 64-page complaint carefully and take action as described in the complaint. The action includes the direction to register a formal FIR against the accused by police or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before beginning their prosecution, as they are operating in a massive citywide criminal racket in Delhi.

Since Ajay Saroj and his accomplices are committing heinous environmental crimes to earn illegal money by harming an entire community in Delhi, their actions are also tantamount to genocidal crimes and crimes against humanity. Therefore, Ajay Saroj and his accomplices must be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [ UAPA ] and other provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Those who are trying to protect them are co-conspirators in this criminal activity and I will add their names in the list of abetters in crime, and this case will not get closed until all these criminals are jailed.

REQUEST FOR ACTION

1. Delhi Police should register a formal first information report (FIR) against Ajay Saroj and other accused whose names are given above and in my 64-page complaint dated October 14, 2021. Those police officers – who are mentioned in my complaint as accused in this case – should not be allowed to handle this case.

2. Delhi Police should file the FIR under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [ UAPA ] and other provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Ajay Saroj, Manish Khurana, Yogesh Tyagi, and other accused government officials and private firms.

3. Instead of taking a brief response from the accused officials, the authorities should ask them to file a clear and unambiguous parawise response to my 64-page complaint dated October 14, 2021.

4. The authorities should suspend or terminate the services of Ajay Saroj, Manish Khurana, Yogesh Tyagi, and other accused government officials before starting prosecution against them.

5. The authorities should take other actions as detailed in my 64-page complaint dated October 14, 2021.

6. The authorities should not close this case without giving me the opportunity to question the accused and file my rejoinders. As the complainant, I should be allowed to participate – preferably through online, video conferencing – in the hearings in which the accused are summoned by the police.

Note: I will be available to the investigating officer over the phone, email, or video conferencing to explain various aspects of the case.

I request for an urgent action because the presence of these accused officials in public poses a serious threat to the lives and rights of people.

Since this case is under investigation, some references – which are there in my original complaint – have been removed from the above report.

Threats to Me

In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the corrupt people are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status. But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also runs “Clean House” anti-corruption service to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).