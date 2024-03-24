वीडियो: केजरीवाल को क्यों गिरफ्तार किया गया? जानिए कारण.

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री (सीएम) और आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) नेता अरविंद केजरीवाल को 21 मार्च को गिरफ्तार क्यों किया गया और बाद में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की हिरासत में क्यों भेजा गया, यह समझने के लिए आप निम्नलिखित वीडियो देख सकते हैं।

यह मामला दिल्ली शराब घोटाले से जुड़ा है जिसमें केजरीवाल के अन्य सहयोगी – जिनमें मनीष सिसौदिया और संजय सिंह शामिल हैं – पहले से ही जेल में हैं।

Story in English

You can watch the following video to understand why Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and later sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

This case is related to the Delhi liquor scam in which Kejriwal’s other colleagues – including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – are already in jail.