Gaza Has Become “Graveyard” for Children Under Israeli Attacks: UN

For total peace in the Palestinian territories, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be arrested and jailed.

By RMN News Service

Gaza has become a “graveyard” for children with thousands now killed under Israeli bombardment, while more than a million face dire shortages of essentials and a lifetime of trauma ahead, UN humanitarians have said.

A group of UN human rights experts has also warned that time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, expressing deep frustration with Israel’s refusal to halt plans to decimate the besieged Gaza strip.

In a statement issued on November 2, the UN experts expressed “deepening horror” about Israeli airstrikes against the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza since October 31 night, which have reportedly killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians, calling it a brazen breach of international law.

The experts welcomed the General Assembly resolution on protecting civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, approved by an overwhelming majority of member states on October 27.

An estimated 1.4 million people in Gaza are internally displaced, with approximately 629,000 seeking refuge in 150 UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) emergency shelters. The UNRWA reports that 70 UN workers have died as a result of Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

#Gaza has become a “graveyard” for children with thousands now killed under Israeli bombardment, while more than a million face dire shortages of essentials and a lifetime of trauma ahead, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday 📺⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ADx9R3ynzt — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) November 2, 2023

“The Palestinian people in Gaza, particularly women, children, persons with disabilities, youth, and older persons, have endured decades of hardship and deprivation,” the UN experts said. “We call on Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire. We are running out of time.”

Actually, a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel is possible only if the UN sends a peacekeeping force in Gaza to protect the civilians from the brutality of the Israeli forces.

And for total peace in the occupied Palestinian territories, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be arrested and jailed for the crimes against humanity and war crimes that he has been committing.