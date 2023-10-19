Lisbon Forum Focuses on Environmental and Corruption Challenges

Building on priorities established at the Council of Europe’s (CoE) Reykjavik Summit in May 2023, this year’s Lisbon Forum – organized annually since 1994 by the CoE’s North-South Centre – focused on the pivotal role that young people play in catalyzing change when facing the intricate connections between economic crimes, corruption, and environmental issues.

In his welcoming remarks, Deputy Secretary General Bjørn Berge praised the North-South Centre for putting “these issues center stage,” noting: “We face a triple planetary crisis of pollution, the loss of biodiversity, and the terrible advance of climate change, caused by human activity.”

The Deputy Secretary General also emphasized related CoE work on a feasibility study for a new instrument on human rights and the environment and a new Convention on the Protection of the Environment through Criminal Law.

“Both will include the input of governments, civil society, the EU and the UN, and – as the Forum states – youth should be at the forefront”.

The 29th edition of the Lisbon Forum took place on 16 and 17 October 2023 to address the theme “Human Rights, Environment and Economic Crimes: Youth at the forefront”.

This event was organized in the framework of the North-South Centre of the CoE’s project “All Informed, All Concerned” funded by the governments of Portugal and Spain, with the support of the joint programme of the European Union and the Council of Europe “Protecting human rights, the rule of law and democracy through shared standards in the Southern Mediterranean” (South Programme V), co-financed by both organizations and implemented by the Council of Europe.

