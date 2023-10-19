Lisbon Forum. Photo: CoE
Europe Latest World 

Lisbon Forum Focuses on Environmental and Corruption Challenges

RMN News , , , ,

Lisbon Forum. Photo: CoE
Lisbon Forum. Photo: CoE

Lisbon Forum Focuses on Environmental and Corruption Challenges

The Deputy Secretary General also emphasized related CoE work on a feasibility study for a new instrument on human rights and the environment.

Building on priorities established at the Council of Europe’s (CoE) Reykjavik Summit in May 2023, this year’s Lisbon Forum – organized annually since 1994 by the CoE’s North-South Centre – focused on the pivotal role that young people play in catalyzing change when facing the intricate connections between economic crimes, corruption, and environmental issues.

In his welcoming remarks, Deputy Secretary General Bjørn Berge praised the North-South Centre for putting “these issues center stage,” noting: “We face a triple planetary crisis of pollution, the loss of biodiversity, and the terrible advance of climate change, caused by human activity.”

The Deputy Secretary General also emphasized related CoE work on a feasibility study for a new instrument on human rights and the environment and a new Convention on the Protection of the Environment through Criminal Law.

“Both will include the input of governments, civil society, the EU and the UN, and – as the Forum states – youth should be at the forefront”.

The 29th edition of the Lisbon Forum took place on 16 and 17 October 2023 to address the theme “Human Rights, Environment and Economic Crimes: Youth at the forefront”.

This  event  was  organized  in  the  framework  of  the  North-South  Centre of the CoE’s  project  “All  Informed,  All Concerned” funded by the governments of Portugal and Spain, with the support of the joint programme of the European Union and the Council of Europe  “Protecting  human  rights,  the  rule  of  law  and democracy  through  shared  standards  in  the  Southern  Mediterranean”  (South  Programme  V), co-financed by both organizations and implemented by the Council of Europe.

Courtesy: Council of Europe

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Corruption has adversely affected 80% of the people in India. It can be inferred that the other 20% who are not affected are committing corruption crimes. Photo: RMN News Service

Corruption Adversely Affects 80% People in India: Survey

RMN News Comments Off on Corruption Adversely Affects 80% People in India: Survey
The MC members of DPS CGHS are terrorizing the residents and other members who raise their voice against the MC members’ crimes and corruption. A Kashmiri migrant Davinder Singh Wazir (pictured) who is a member of DPS CGHS is threatened by the DPS CGHS MC. Under their threats, Wazir - like many other members - has succumbed and he is now supporting the criminal activities of the DPS CGHS MC members. The DPS CGHS MC has accused Wazir of anti-national activities. Click the photo to know details.

How Illegal FAR Construction Stopped at DPS CGHS Dwarka

RMN News Comments Off on How Illegal FAR Construction Stopped at DPS CGHS Dwarka
Thai students risk jail with calls to curb monarchy’s power. Photo: Freedom for Thai group

Thai Government Urged to Allow Peaceful Protests

RMN News Comments Off on Thai Government Urged to Allow Peaceful Protests