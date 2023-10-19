Court Extends Jail Term of Aam Aadmi Party Leader Manish Sisodia

By Rakesh Raman

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court today (October 19) extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia till November 22 in the liquor scam case. As a result, Sisodia will have to stay in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

In this case, Delhi chief minister (CM) and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is also allegedly involved. While Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April, it is believed that Kejriwal will soon be arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case or in multiple other corruption cases in which investigations against him are underway.

A senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken has said that Kejriwal will soon be jailed for his involvement in massive corruption. In a tweet posted on June 25, Maken said that like a couple of Kejriwal’s colleagues who are already in jail for their acts of corruption, Kejriwal will also be going to jail.

Multiple complaints have been filed against Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues in different corruption cases. These cases include Delhi liquor scandal, school construction scam, money laundering cases, housing society scam, and misappropriation of huge public money by Kejriwal on his house renovation.

Along with Kejriwal, the other AAP politicians whose names appear in the investigating reports of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha.

While Sanjay Singh was arrested in the liquor mafia case and jailed till October 27, it is expected that other AAP leaders including an AAP woman politician who loudly spreads lies will soon be called for interrogation by the law-enforcement agencies.

Similarly, AAP politicians in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann may be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also. The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the Punjab Governor to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the AAP government in the state.

Meanwhile, last month (September 2023), the CBI launched a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of Kejriwal’s house on which a whopping Rs. 45 crore of public money has been allegedly squandered.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.