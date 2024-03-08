Join RAFAR Group to Stop FAR Construction and Pollution in Housing Societies

If you want to stop FAR construction in your housing society, you should join RAFAR (Residents Against FAR) which is a group of Delhi residents who want to stop FAR construction and dust pollution in the city.

By Rakesh Raman

The floor area ratio (FAR) construction – which is happening or being planned in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) – is a harmful activity that deprives people of their fundamental right to live in a clean and peaceful environment.

Since FAR construction which runs for years spreads lethal dust pollution, noise pollution, air pollution, and causes serious accidents in occupied housing complexes, hundreds or thousands of children, men, women – including senior citizens – who live in these houses have been suffering for the past few years.

The citywide construction-cum-corruption racket is being run by local criminals who operate as management committee (MC) members of housing societies. The MC members collude with crooked politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, complicit police officials, dishonest members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia to carry out FAR construction.

After taking fraudulent decisions in bogus Annual General Meetings (AGMs) / General Body Meetings (GBMs), the criminal MC members dishonestly appoint construction companies and architectures for FAR projects. Then they threaten and force residents to pay huge money for FAR construction while the aggrieved residents have no forum where they could complain.

Although a number of departments and officials are involved in this scandal, the criminal MC members mainly collude with the corrupt officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and Delhi Police to impose FAR on residents.

As a journalist and environmental activist, I have been single-handedly running major campaigns to stop FAR construction and pollution in Delhi. You are invited to support me in this effort so that we could work together to save the lives of millions of people in Delhi.

You can join the RAFAR group that I have formed by filling in a simple online form and also work actively for the group activities. As the pollution from construction activity will harm all the people in and around Delhi, the residents who are not directly affected by FAR construction can also become RAFAR group members to support the campaign to stop FAR construction and pollution.

All family members in a family can become RAFAR group members and participate in this environment protection activity.

You are also requested to share this RAFAR group article link through email, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or other channels so that more and more people could join this humanitarian activity.

This campaign is part of our "Clean House" service to stop crime and corruption in housing societies.

