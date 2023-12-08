Photo Courtesy: Council of Europe
Europe Holds Conference of Drug Control Networks

High-profile international experts and researchers provide evidence-based input for the discussions.

The Council of Europe’s (CoE) drug policy network (the Pompidou Group) is hosting the first Annual Conference of Drug Control Networks. Some 170 experts from 40 countries, five international organizations, academia and the private sector are attending the conference from 6-8 December.

According to the CoE statement, it is the first edition of a new conference format launched by the Pompidou Group, bringing together participants from different drug control and law enforcement sectors:  trafficking through airports, general aviation, precursors control, and drugs related cybercrime.

This integrated conference format allows for more synergies between different law enforcement services, in particular border control, criminal investigation, and customs services. 

Plenary sessions will address topics of overarching interest such as (1) developments in drug supply and trafficking, (2) online challenges and opportunities, and (3) operations and international cooperation. 

Specific specialized sessions will include (1) precursors awareness, (2) airport inside threat, (3) synthetic drug threats, (4) drugs online, (5) general aviation, (6) internet, AI and other internet-related threats, (7) gaming & recruitment, (8) money laundering & fraud, and (9) managing trauma, stress and mental health. 

The CoE statement adds that high-profile international experts and researchers provide evidence-based input for the discussions.

Courtesy: CoE

