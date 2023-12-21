Stop Fraudulent Use of EVMs in Elections. Photo: RMN News Service
वीडियो देखें: भारतीय चुनावों में ईवीएम धोखाधड़ी: क्या आप ईवीएम का इस्तेमाल बंद करना चाहते हैं?

इंडिया अलायंस के तहत 20 से अधिक विपक्षी राजनीतिक दलों के एक समूह ने भारतीय चुनावों में ईवीएम धोखाधड़ी का मुद्दा उठाया है। अधिकांश भारतीय नागरिक और राजनीतिक दल नहीं चाहते कि विधानसभा और लोकसभा चुनावों में ईवीएम का इस्तेमाल किया जाए। 

यह आरोप लगाया गया है कि प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) धोखाधड़ी से चुनाव जीतने के लिए लोकसभा चुनावों और कुछ प्रमुख राज्य चुनावों में ईवीएम में चुनिंदा हेरफेर करती है। 

क्या आप चुनाव में ईवीएम का इस्तेमाल बंद करना चाहते हैं?

