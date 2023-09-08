India Is a Corrupt Country: 88% People Say in the Survey

Almost all – 97% – respondents said that there is a criminal nexus between business oligarchs and top politicians of India.

The findings of the ongoing perception survey for the 2023 Corruption Research Project in India are given below. These findings were recorded up to September 7, 2023. You can click here to participate in the survey and view the results.

Findings of the Survey

A whopping 88% of people believe that India is a corrupt country.

Corruption has adversely affected 82% of the people in India. It can be inferred that the other 18% who are not affected are committing corruption crimes.

As India’s bureaucrats blatantly defy laws and commit financial crimes with impunity, 55% people say in the survey that bureaucrats are responsible for corruption while 37% believe that politicians are committing corruption crimes. A smaller number of people – 8% – say that private companies which bribe the government functionaries are responsible for corruption.

Twenty-nine percent people believe that corruption has destroyed the democratic systems in India and 22% say corruption is causing unemployment in the country. Injustice, human rights violations, inflation, poverty, and hunger are the other adverse effects of corruption.

Almost all the respondents (96%) say that the anti-corruption agencies of India are not working honestly. All the anti-corruption agencies – such as the Lokpal, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Lokayuktas, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Economic Offences Wings (EOWs) of Police, State police departments, and others – are working hand in glove with the corrupt government functionaries.

Since corrupt bureaucrats and politicians enjoy full impunity and the judicial systems are quite dysfunctional in India, 96% people said in the survey that the corrupt officials and political leaders are not being punished suitably. As a result, corruption is increasing rapidly in India.

When asked if there is a criminal nexus between business oligarchs and top politicians in India, almost all – 97% – respondents said that there is a criminal nexus between business oligarchs and top politicians.

Similarly, 97% people believe that Indian courts are not handling corruption cases effectively, as most court judges are either ignorant or involved in corruption crimes.

As many as 91% respondents said in the survey that Indian corruption crimes should be prosecuted in international courts because the Indian courts are complicit in crimes and tend to grant bail to the jailed criminals who are accused of serious financial crimes.

Moreover, 89% people said that imprisonment is not a sufficient punishment for corruption crimes because the affluent criminals – including politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen – are secretly provided luxurious facilities in Indian jails and courts often release them without any punishment.

You can click here to know the details of the 2023 Corruption Research project.

