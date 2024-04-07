Manish Sisodia Must Follow Sanjay Singh to Get Bail in Delhi Liquor Mafia Case

If Manish Sisodia wants to come out of jail, he should follow in the footsteps of his friend and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

By Rakesh Raman

A Delhi court today (April 6) extended the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia till April 18 in the money laundering case linked to Delhi liquor mafia scandal. As a result, Sisodia will continue to stay in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

In this case, Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is also allegedly involved and Sisodia is a colleague of Kejriwal who is also in jail for his alleged involvement in the liquor scam case.

Another colleague of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh – who was also in Tihar jail in the same liquor mafia case – was granted bail on April 2 when the ED did not object to his bail.

Although the ED persistently objects to bails in courts, surprisingly the ED did not raise any objection in Sanjay Singh’s case when he sought bail in the court after spending almost 6 months in jail.

[ WATCH VIDEO: मोदी सरकार में बढ़ते भ्रष्टाचार पर नई रिपोर्ट | Corruption in Modi Government Report ]

Normally, the investigating agencies such as the ED do not oppose bails to the accused if they turn approvers in a case so that the kingpins in the crime could be convicted.

The ED already believes that Kejriwal is the kingpin in the Delhi liquor mafia case and immediately after Kejriwal’s imprisonment, the ED facilitated Sanjay Singh’s release on bail.

So, there is a possibility that Sanjay Singh has turned approver and on the basis of crucial information provided secretly by him, the ED could collect substantial evidence to arrest and incarcerate Kejriwal.

Hence, if Manish Sisodia also wants to come out of jail, he should follow in the footsteps of his friend and AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who is believed to be now a trusted confidant of ED.

In other words, instead of telling lies, Manish Sisodia should also tell the truth to the ED about Kejriwal’s role in Delhi liquor scam and other corruption scandals so that his boss Kejriwal could be prosecuted and convicted according to the law.

