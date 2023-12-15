Visit Sweden: A Sustainable Travel Destination in Europe

Sweden is trying to position itself as an environment friendly destination for world travelers by marketing sustainability as its Unique Selling Proposition (USP).

Sweden – the largest Nordic country and the fifth-largest country in Europe – is known for its coastal islands and inland lakes. Its natural beauty makes Sweden an attractive destination for leisure travelers.

Visit Sweden – the marketing company associated with the Swedish government – quotes Euromonitor International’s 2023 Sustainable Travel Index to claim that Sweden is the world’s most sustainable travel destination.

Sweden’s second-largest city Gothenburg, according to Visit Sweden, has ranked as the world’s most sustainable destination on the Global Destination Sustainability Index seven times in a row and the country aspires to become fossil-free and climate-neutral by 2045.

If you are a traveler from Europe, you can travel to Sweden by train, rent an electric car, or book a climate-smart bus trip. However, if you are coming from other locations, flying may be the only option for you.

Visit Sweden suggests that if you travel by air, use the acronym NERD (New, Economy, Regular, Direct) to guide you in your choice of flight. Newer, more energy-efficient aircraft and non-stop flights aim to minimize your carbon footprint. This option will also help you travel in economy and packing light.

Most airlines – according to Visit Sweden – allow travelers to carbon offset their journey and with some airlines, you can also buy biofuel. Thus, by investing in the development of renewable fuels, you can contribute to the development of aviation.

Visit Sweden also encourages you to choose an eco-friendly hotel for your stay in Sweden. “From rustic eco-lodges and historic cabins to floating hotels and modern glamping – the Swedish forest is scattered with unique places to stay,” informs Susanne Andersson, CEO, Visit Sweden.

