छोटे व्यवसायों के लिए मोदी की योजना पर क्या बोले राहुल गांधी?
By Rakesh Raman
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी का कहना है कि सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यम (एमएसएमई) या छोटे से मध्यम आकार के व्यवसाय (एसएमबी) भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के पुनर्विकास में मदद कर सकते हैं जो जीवित रहने के लिए संघर्ष कर रही है।
13 अप्रैल को जारी एक वीडियो संदेश में, कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि उचित समर्थन के साथ एसएमबी देश में बेरोजगारी की समस्या से भी निपट सकते हैं। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय श्रम संगठन (आईएलओ) और मानव विकास संस्थान (आईएचडी) की एक हालिया रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि भारत के युवा बेरोजगार कार्यबल का लगभग 83% हिस्सा हैं।
राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि वर्तमान में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार ने केवल मुट्ठी भर बड़े व्यवसायों का समर्थन करके एसएमबी इकाइयों की प्रगति को अवरुद्ध कर दिया है।उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कांग्रेस 2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव जीतकर सरकार बनाती है, तो उनकी पार्टी कुलीन वर्गों के एकाधिकार को तोड़ देगी जो पीएम मोदी के करीबी हैं।
Congress to Create Rs. 5000-Crore Startup Fund: Rahul Gandhi in Video
एसएमबी को बढ़ने में मदद करने के लिए कांग्रेस जो उपाय करेगी, उनमें बैंक ऋण प्राप्त करने के लिए प्रक्रियाओं का सरलीकरण, सुव्यवस्थित जीएसटी (गुड्स एंड सर्विसेज टैक्स), और 5,000 करोड़ रुपये के स्टार्टअप फंड का निर्माण शामिल है।
राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि एसएमबी सेक्टर के लिए एक प्रशिक्षित कार्यबल तैयार करने के लिए, कांग्रेस शिक्षित युवाओं के लिए प्रशिक्षुता कार्यक्रम शुरू करेगी, जिन्हें प्रति वर्ष 1 लाख रुपये का वजीफा दिया जाएगा।
हालांकि, कांग्रेस नेता ने 2024 का चुनाव जीतने के लिए अपनी पार्टी की योजना का खुलासा नहीं किया, जिसे मोदी और उनकी भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) द्वारा तीसरी बार राष्ट्रीय सरकार बनाने के लिए फिर से जीतने की उम्मीद है।
