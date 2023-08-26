How Do We File Our Complaint in Delhi Government?

हम दिल्ली सरकार में अपनी शिकायत कैसे दर्ज कर सकते हैं? Delhi Govt Complaint

It is being seen that in the absence of an effective administration in Delhi, the complaints of residents are increasing exponentially in housing societies.

By Rakesh Raman

The Delhi Government is embroiled in extreme conflicts between the bureaucrats and the politicians. Their dogfight has made Delhi a living hell where aggrieved people have no forum to get their grievances redressed.

The situation is particularly precarious in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) which are run by criminals who masquerade as the managing committee (MC) members or administrators appointed by the government.

The MC members or administrators in different housing societies commit crimes in connivance with the corrupt officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a few other departments.

[ Video: हम दिल्ली सरकार में अपनी शिकायत कैसे दर्ज कर सकते हैं? Delhi Govt Complaint ]

As a journalist and social activist, I have been running for the past six years the community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.

It is being seen that in the absence of an effective administration in Delhi, the complaints of residents are increasing exponentially in housing societies. This story aims to educate the residents about a government’s digital interface – Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) – which allows you to file your complaints.

Actually, the PGMS of Delhi Government is managed by highly corrupt officials who keep throwing public complaints from one department to another or close the complaints without taking any action.

However, the complainants can use this system to send their complaints online instead of sending them through post offices or courier companies. But the residents should not expect any resolution of their grievances because the Delhi Government is missing.

Hindi Version

हम दिल्ली सरकार में अपनी शिकायत कैसे दर्ज कर सकते हैं?

यह देखा जा रहा है कि दिल्ली में एक प्रभावी प्रशासन के अभाव में, निवासियों की शिकायतें हाउसिंग सोसाइटियों में तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं।

दिल्ली सरकार नौकरशाहों और राजनेताओं के बीच अत्यधिक संघर्ष में उलझी हुई है। उनकी लड़ाई ने दिल्ली को एक जीवित नरक बना दिया है जहां पीड़ित लोगों के पास अपनी शिकायतों का निवारण करने के लिए कोई मंच नहीं है।

दिल्ली की सहकारी समूह आवास समितियों (सीजीएचएस) में स्थिति विशेष रूप से अनिश्चित है, जो अपराधियों द्वारा चलाए जाते हैं और सरकार द्वारा नियुक्त प्रबंध समिति (एमसी) के सदस्यों या प्रशासकों के रूप में मुखौटा धारण करते हैं।

विभिन्न हाउसिंग सोसाइटियों में नगर निगम के सदस्य या प्रशासक दिल्ली सरकार की रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी समितियों (आरसीएस), दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (डीडीए), दिल्ली पुलिस, दिल्ली प्रदूषण नियंत्रण समिति (डीपीसीसी) और कुछ अन्य विभागों के भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर अपराध करते हैं।

एक पत्रकार और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता के रूप में, मैं पिछले छह वर्षों से समुदाय द्वारा संचालित भ्रष्टाचार विरोधी सामाजिक सेवा “क्लीन हाउस” चला रहा हूं ताकि दिल्ली के निवासियों को हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में बढ़ते भ्रष्टाचार और अन्याय के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने में मदद मिल सके, जहां लाखों लोग बड़े पैमाने पर भ्रष्टाचार और अराजकता के कारण पीड़ित हैं।

यह देखा जा रहा है कि दिल्ली में एक प्रभावी प्रशासन के अभाव में, निवासियों की शिकायतें हाउसिंग सोसाइटियों में तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं। इस कहानी का उद्देश्य निवासियों को सरकार के डिजिटल इंटरफेस – सार्वजनिक शिकायत निगरानी प्रणाली (पीजीएमएस) के बारे में शिक्षित करना है – जो आपको अपनी शिकायतें दर्ज करने की अनुमति देता है।

दरअसल, दिल्ली सरकार के पीजीएमएस का प्रबंधन बेहद भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों द्वारा किया जाता है जो जनता की शिकायतों को एक विभाग से दूसरे विभाग में फेंकते रहते हैं या बिना कोई कार्रवाई किए शिकायतों को बंद कर देते हैं।

हालांकि, शिकायतकर्ता इस प्रणाली का उपयोग अपनी शिकायतों को डाकघरों या कूरियर कंपनियों के माध्यम से भेजने के बजाय ऑनलाइन भेजने के लिए कर सकते हैं। लेकिन निवासियों को अपनी शिकायतों के समाधान की उम्मीद नहीं करनी चाहिए क्योंकि दिल्ली सरकार गायब है।

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.