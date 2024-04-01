रामलीला मैदान में केजरीवाल बचाओ भ्रष्टाचार बढ़ाओ विपक्ष की रैली 

रामलीला मैदान में केजरीवाल बचाओ भ्रष्टाचार बढ़ाओ विपक्ष की रैली
By RMN News Service
The opposition parties of India held a political rally in New Delhi today (March 31) to criticize the government of prime minister (PM) Narenda Modi.
However, the main purpose of the rally was to get Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal released from the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The ED had arrested Kejriwal from his home on March 21 in the Delhi liquor mafia case. Now, Kejriwal will stay in the ED custody (prison) until at least April 1 and later may be sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail.
You can watch the related video on YouTube and the video is also given below.
