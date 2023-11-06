Navjot Sidhu Demands Probe into Corruption of Bhagwant Mann Govt in Punjab

In his letter, Sidhu has provided data to show massive corruption and lack of accountability in the Bhagwant Mann government.

By Rakesh Raman

A Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has filed a complaint to the Punjab Governor against the Punjab Government led by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann who is not able to run the government honestly.

In his complaint letter of today (November 6), Sidhu has raised concerns over the precarious financial situation in Punjab, deteriorating law and order in the state, and lack of accountability in the Bhagwant Mann government.

In just over a year of his rule in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann – who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – has completely destroyed Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal are squandering huge public money of Punjab Government on advertisements in Punjab and other states to promote their party and their own images with fake publicity campaigns.

But the people of Punjab are suffering under extreme political corruption, lawlessness, unemployment, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and state oppression.

Today, with multiple protests by different sections of society, Punjab is witnessing a state of complete unrest while Bhagwant Mann – who is working as a puppet of Kejriwal and other AAP politicians in Delhi – has completely failed in running the government.

In his letter, Sidhu has provided data to show massive corruption and lack of accountability in the Bhagwant Mann government. “The man (Bhagwant Mann) who referred to previous governments as ‘Ali Baba – 40 Chor’ is now firmly operating as ‘Ali Baba of The Same System’” Sidhu said in his tweet.

He urged the Punjab Governor to launch an immediate probe into the misappropriation and embezzlement of public money by Bhagwant Mann who keeps roaming aimlessly in different states with his boss Kejriwal.

Like in Delhi, almost all AAP politicians in Punjab are allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases including corruption, property grabbing, collusion with drug mafia and liquor mafia, encroachment of large government land, and so on.

Bhagwant Mann – who is an illiterate man – has not only damaged the social status of Punjab, but he has also ruined the economic structure in the state as he does not understand any subject required to handle administration.

While the Punjab debt has already crossed Rs. 300,000-crore mark, the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to control government expenditure. As a result, severe unemployment has hit the state and people are running away from Punjab to live in other countries.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kejriwal defied the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons which called him for questioning in the liquor scam case. It is learnt that the investigating agencies have also started questioning some of the Punjab Government functionaries and AAP leaders to know the extent of corruption in the Punjab liquor scandal.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also been publishing The Integrity Bulletin news magazine since 2018 to cover local and international corruption issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption in the world.